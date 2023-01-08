Podcasting sector undergoes an unsettling correction

The shine has gone off the once-glittering industry. (Image: Depositphotos)

By Ashley Carman and Lucas ShawAs the podcasting universe has matured in recent years, it has picked up many of the trappings of more established media industries, ranging from a flourishing trade press to its very own awards-show circuit. But in the past year, podcasting finally achieved one of the ultimate signifiers of middle age – an unsettling realisation that the best days of its high-spirited youth may now be behind it. While overall podcasting revenue and listenership continue to grow, the runaway exuberance many felt ab...