Putin tells Xi he’ll discuss China’s blueprint for Ukraine

(Image: Bloomberg)
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Tue, 21 Mar 2023
(Bloomberg) -- Vladimir Putin said Russia is ready to discuss China’s initiative for ending the conflict in Ukraine, welcoming Chinese President Xi Jinping for a three-day visit that underlines Beijing’s support for Moscow. “We’ve carefully studied your proposals to resolve the acute crisis in Ukraine,” Putin told Xi in televised comments at the start of their one-on-one talks in the Kremlin Monday. “We’ll discuss all these issues, including your initiative, which we of course view with respect.&rd...
Make or break time on emissions, says UN panel
Climate change

Make or break time on emissions, says UN panel

Average temperatures could increase 3.2°C by century's end, warns IPCC.

Greg Hurrell 2:35pm
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, March 21, 2023
Primary Sector

Otis is coming home

The deal will allow Otago-based Otis to return manufacturing of its popular oat milks from Sweden to New Zealand.

Rebecca Howard 8:50am
Otis is coming home

UBS to buy Credit Suisse in $5.3b deal to end crisis
Finance

UBS to buy Credit Suisse in $5.3b deal to end crisis

UBS is to take over Credit Suisse with billions in SNB, state support, but holders of risky bonds face a $17b wipeout.

Bloomberg 20 Mar 2023
Bloomberg: A brief history of bank bailouts
Finance

Bloomberg: A brief history of bank bailouts

As UBS prepares to buy Credit Suisse for a song, Bloomberg's Thyagaraju Adinarayan reprises a recent history of distressed bank rescues.

Bloomberg 20 Mar 2023
Credit Suisse a 'distinct situation' to US banking crisis
Bloomberg

Credit Suisse a 'distinct situation' to US banking crisis

US regulators are consumed with steadying their country’s own financial stability.

Bloomberg 17 Mar 2023
Another day, another bank: First Republic gets US$30b deposits in rescue
Bloomberg

Another day, another bank: First Republic gets US$30b deposits in rescue

First Republic’s share price swung wildly on Thursday, plunging as much as 36% early in the day, then surging as much as 28% midday.

Bloomberg 17 Mar 2023