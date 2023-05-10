Menu
PWC Australia CEO steps down amid tax info leak scandal

Tom Seymour. (Image: Bloomberg)
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Wed, 10 May 2023
By Michael KapoorThe head of PwC’s Australian arm has resigned as the fallout over the firm’s leaking of confidential government tax plans intensifies.“After discussion with the PwC Australia Board of Partners, Tom Seymour is stepping down as CEO, effective immediately,” the firm, also known as PricewaterhouseCoopers, said in an emailed statement. Kristin Stubbins, leader of PwC Australia’s Audit and Trust & Risk businesses, is taking over as acting CEO. A permanent replacement will be elected by partners...
