Qantas CEO Alan Joyce steps down early

Alan Joyce after he was grilled by a parliamentary committee last week over Qantas’s record profits during a cost-of-living crisis. (Image: Getty)
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Tue, 05 Sep 2023
By Angus WhitleyAlan Joyce is stepping down early as head of Qantas, an ignominious exit for one of aviation’s highest-profile leaders, after claims the airline sold tickets for thousands of flights it had already cancelled.Joyce, who was due to hand over to chief financial officer Vanessa Hudson in November, will leave on Sept 6, Qantas said in a statement today. Hudson’s premature succession shows an airline bowing to public anger over the alleged sale last year of seats on flights that were never going to take off. The scand...
Labour slams Act's laissez-faire science policies as "ungrounded in reality"
Policy

Labour slams Act's laissez-faire science policies as "ungrounded in reality"

Act says Callaghan Innovation is nothing more than a bureaucratic money-go-round.

Greg Hurrell 12:05pm
Infrastructure Exclusive

'Substantive concerns' over harbour crossing proposal

Officials raised concerns and warned against prematurely announcing a preferred option.

Oliver Lewis 11:44am
'Substantive concerns' over harbour crossing proposal
Markets

SkyCity: the most expensive complaint in NZ history?

Department limited to either a $5,000 fine or licence suspension.

Brent Melville 11:11am
SkyCity: the most expensive complaint in NZ history?

