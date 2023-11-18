Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Bloomberg

Renewable energy: how to stop wind turbines killing wildlife

Renewable energy: how to stop wind turbines killing wildlife
Worldwide, steps are being taken to slash the number of bats and birds falling victim to wind turbines. (Image: NZME)
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Sat, 18 Nov 2023
By Lara Williams Wind power may be having a difficult year, but it’s still many times cheaper than oil or gas and remains a core piece of the energy transition puzzle. A single rotation of a 260-metre-tall offshore turbine – General Electric’s Haliade-X 13MW, to be precise – can produce enough energy to power a household for more than two days, emitting no carbon or other pollutants.Not everyone is a fan. NIMBYism is one of the biggest barriers to green-energy installations, as local residents protest “vi...
Captain Luxon’s first landing: smooth and unspectacular
Opinion

Pattrick Smellie: Captain Luxon’s first landing: smooth and unspectacular

So far, Christopher Luxon has been deft with the cards dealt him on election night.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Media

Scroll Media: helping publishers make the most of digital ads

Publishers want to boost their non-subscription income.

Daniel Dunkley 5:00am
Scroll Media: helping publishers make the most of digital ads
On the Money

On the Money: Movie-maker citizenship, Yu is the one, Auckland mayor's watering hole and more

James Cameron, Cordis corners, the disappearing brokers ... read all about it.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
On the Money: Movie-maker citizenship, Yu is the one, Auckland mayor's watering hole and more

More Bloomberg

Vienna's public housing is a paragon for the world
The Life

Vienna's public housing is a paragon for the world

The huge apartment complexes are a model other cities struggle to copy.

Bloomberg 12 Nov 2023
Japan is the land the energy transition forgot
Energy

Japan is the land the energy transition forgot

The nation that gave us lithium-ion batteries and hybrid cars has fallen so far behind.

Bloomberg 11 Nov 2023
Unintended pregnancies are an economic issue
Bloomberg

Unintended pregnancies are an economic issue

Motherhood too early has a lasting and harmful impact on career prospects.

Bloomberg 10 Nov 2023
Pacific wants a climate solution: Washington isn’t listening
Bloomberg

Pacific wants a climate solution: Washington isn’t listening

US focused on China instead of climate goals. Island nations are fed up.

Bloomberg 09 Nov 2023