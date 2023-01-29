Retirees, talk to your kids about their inheritance

Giving your family an idea of what may be coming their way can help them with their own financial planning. (Image: Depositphotos)

By Alexis Leondis The largest transfer of money in US history is under way – with more than an estimated US$70 trillion (NZ$108t) set to pass from wealthy baby boomers to their children over the next 20 years – and no one wants to talk about it.Surveys are piling up in my inbox about how neither parents nor their adult children want to discuss the former's finances. Some boomers are frozen by fear and reluctant to cede control. Wealthier parents think their kids are unprepared to handle the money, or they're worrie...