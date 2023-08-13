Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Bloomberg

Scandals will hurt squeaky clean Singapore, but not too much

Scandals will hurt squeaky clean Singapore, but not too much
White-clad supporters at a rally for the People's Action Party, which has held power in Singapore for more than six decades. (Image: Bloomberg)
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Sun, 13 Aug 2023
By Daniel MossTo understand why even the whiff of scandal can create big waves in Singapore, it’s helpful to consider economics – of six decades ago, not just the past six months.For Lee Kuan Yew, Singapore’s first prime minister, the young republic’s best hope of survival after divorce from Malaysia was to transform itself into a base camp for multinational corporations. A tiny country that functioned well in a volatile region. That meant infrastructure, an educated workforce, law and order, competitive taxes. Also...
In China, it’s already cheaper to buy EVs than petrol cars
Cars

In China, it’s already cheaper to buy EVs than petrol cars

A savage price war has been great for consumers embracing plug-in vehicles.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Health

New pill for postpartum depression a vital breakthrough

Pharma companies seem to be finally listening to the female half of the population.

Bloomberg 5:00am
New pill for postpartum depression a vital breakthrough
On the Money

On the Money: McBeth tells all, Faafoi jumps ship, FNZ returns and more

Crystal-clear thinking needed for Rakon AGM, feelgood business, annual returns and more.

Paul McBeth 12 Aug 2023
On the Money: McBeth tells all, Faafoi jumps ship, FNZ returns and more

More Bloomberg

In China, it’s already cheaper to buy EVs than petrol cars
Cars

In China, it’s already cheaper to buy EVs than petrol cars

A savage price war has been great for consumers embracing plug-in vehicles.

Bloomberg 5:00am
New pill for postpartum depression a vital breakthrough
Health

New pill for postpartum depression a vital breakthrough

Pharma companies seem to be finally listening to the female half of the population.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Biden fears China is ‘ticking time bomb' posing danger to world
Bloomberg

Biden fears China is ‘ticking time bomb' posing danger to world

The comments are some of Biden's most alarming yet made about China.

Bloomberg 12 Aug 2023
Fed seen pausing after tame CPI data, but mission not over
Bloomberg

Fed seen pausing after tame CPI data, but mission not over

A report Thursday showed the core consumer price index rose 0.2% for a second month.

Bloomberg 11 Aug 2023