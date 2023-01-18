Scholz sees Germany riding out war in Ukraine without recession

German chancellor, Olaf Scholz. (Image: Bloomberg)

By Michael Nienaber and Arne DelfsChancellor Olaf Scholz said he’s sure Germany will avoid a recession this year, offering reassurance for Europe’s largest economy as it faces down Russia’s energy squeeze.Germany is getting through the winter energy crunch in better shape than feared just a few weeks ago, and Scholz said that diversifying gas supplies has been critical in helping to keep the economy going.“I’m absolutely convinced that this will not happen – Germany going into a recession,” Scholz...