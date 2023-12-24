Menu
‘Solopreneurs’ find reinvention is a key to career longevity

An estimated 10% of Americans have a side hustle in addition to their normal roles. (Image: Bloomberg)
Sun, 24 Dec 2023
By Julia HobsbawmI’m going to tell you a story about breakfast cereal, pop records and career change. It will, I hope, challenge the working assumption that you have to stick to one career for your whole working life. (Hint: You don’t.)But first, let’s talk about career identity. Are you “in finance” or “in HR” or “in marketing?” We often get stuck in a mindset that what we trained for, or ended up in, defines us. Our work becomes our working identity. This would be all well and good if...
Wealthy holiday spots fight to free up homes for locals
World Housing

Wealthy holiday spots fight to free up homes for locals

Vail and Nantucket officials devise strategies to ease their affordable-housing crunch.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
On the Money

On the Money: the taxi waits for no one and more

Grant Baker trims stake, Wellington's moving, Wānaka's woes and other offerings.

Paul McBeth 23 Dec 2023
Bloomberg Opinion

Even big tobacco finally resolves to quit smoking

Baccy barons trying to cut dependency on cigarettes. But quitting has its side effects.

Bloomberg 23 Dec 2023
Wall Street traders go all-in on great monetary pivot of 2024
Bloomberg

Wall Street traders go all-in on great monetary pivot of 2024

Wall Street euphoric at latest interest-rate signals from the Fed.

Bloomberg 18 Dec 2023
Christmas trees: are real or artificial better for the planet?
The Life

Christmas trees: are real or artificial better for the planet?

A Yuletide worry: Is your holiday tradition adding to global warming?

Bloomberg 17 Dec 2023
What musicians like Grimes can teach us about AI
Technology Opinion

What musicians like Grimes can teach us about AI

Humans aren’t powerless in the face of automation.

Bloomberg 10 Dec 2023