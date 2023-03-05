Sorry, Twitter. Elon has found his next shiny object

Elon Musk has been sounding out artificial-intelligence experts about forming a new research lab. (Image: Bloomberg)

By Parmy Olson For all his childish behaviour on Twitter, Elon Musk would still like us to believe in his noble ambitions to make the world a better place. His space exploration company will make humans an interplanetary species, electric car maker Tesla will move us toward sustainable energy, and his newly acquired Twitter will become a haven of free speech and healthy debate.Actually, that last goal isn’t going so well. Twitter stands little hope of becoming a financial or cultural success under Musk as he continues to drain t...