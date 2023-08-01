Menu
Stocks are doing so well that it may be time to start worrying

“The market is giving us a clear signal that bullish momentum has been building," says Luca Paolini, chief strategist at Pictet Asset Management. (Image: Getty)
Tue, 01 Aug 2023
By Elena Popina and Jessica Menton US stock market traders are almost completely fearless now, which has some strategists bracing for a possible selloff. The S&P 500 Index has gained 19% this year, pushing investors off the sidelines and into the market. Traders’ stock exposure is historically high, in the top 28% of all time, according to Deutsche Bank’s analysis of rules-based and discretionary strategies going back to 2010.    Few, however, seem worried enough to hedge. Buying protection against dips in th...
Economy

NZ's payments system is falling behind internationally

Real-time payments could improve the levels of innovation and competition.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Policy

The govt’s startup advisors council wants a big tax change

A report says one big tax change could make a make a big difference. 

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
