Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Bloomberg

Sweden is ditching cash. Just wait for the fallout

Sweden is ditching cash. Just wait for the fallout
Cashless trading has led to a drop in tax evasion, robberies and black-market activity. (Image: Getty)
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Sun, 05 Mar 2023
By Lionel Laurent Björn Ulvaeus, one-quarter of the Swedish pop group ABBA, became a standard-bearer for a world without cash after his son got burgled. Ditching coins and banknotes would hurt criminals and tax-dodgers while helping businesses and government budgets, he reckoned. “Sweden would be the ideal country to make cashless,” he told Bloomberg in 2014. “I think that should be the future.”Björn Ulvaeus (left) has long advocated that his native Sweden should go cashless. (Image: Getty)Nearly...
Bloomberg

Sorry, Twitter. Elon has found his next shiny object

A new AI mission awaits the magnate as his online platform loses credibility.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Bloomberg

No, 15-minute cities aren’t a threat to civil liberties

A sensible approach to urban planning has been hijacked by conspiracy theorists.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Opinion

Warren Couillault: Who wouldn’t want exposure to the retirement sector?

Some of the leading players in the listed retirement sector have been raising capital.

Warren Couillault 04 Mar 2023

More Bloomberg

Bloomberg

No, 15-minute cities aren’t a threat to civil liberties

A sensible approach to urban planning has been hijacked by conspiracy theorists.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Bloomberg

Sorry, Twitter. Elon has found his next shiny object

A new AI mission awaits the magnate as his online platform loses credibility.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Sport

Qatari sheikh not sold on son's $9.6 billion Man U bid

Former prime minister admits he's not a football fan. "I'm an investor." 

Bloomberg 04 Mar 2023
Bloomberg

Australia to double tax rate for wealthiest pension savers

The Labor government faces growing pressure to wind back spending.

Bloomberg 03 Mar 2023