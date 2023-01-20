Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Bloomberg

The highs and lows of Jacinda Ardern

The highs and lows of Jacinda Ardern
Jacinda Ardern sat down with US President Joe Biden. (Image: Getty)
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Fri, 20 Jan 2023
By Ainsley Thomson New Zealand’s prime minister Jacinda Ardern, who resigned yesterday, became the world’s youngest female head of government in October 2017, at age 37.Since then, she became one of the most admired politicians on the planet. But after being lauded for guiding NZ through the covid-19 crisis, support for the Labour party waned and her approval rating slipped. The effort required to win a third term was not something she was prepared to take on. Here are some of Ardern’s biggest achievements and some o...
Opinion

Linda Clark: A PM steps down: we allowed this to happen

After she spent years juggling motherhood and crises, the vitriol and the sacrifices became too much to bear.

Linda Clark 5:00am
Primary Sector

Buttergate rolls on, Westland gets a one-week extension

Ornua requested a preliminary injunction to stop Westland from using its trademark and packaging, pending a trial.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Politics

The world's media stunned by Ardern resignation

The prime minister's resignation dominated global homepages, from Australia to the US and Europe.

Daniel Dunkley 5:00am

More Bloomberg

Bloomberg

Scholz sees Germany riding out war in Ukraine without recession

Energy concerns have dominated Scholz’s tenure so far after Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine exposed the vulnerability of German supplies.

Bloomberg 18 Jan 2023
World

Ditching ESG improves Vanguard's returns

Widely used by NZ fund managers for passive global equities exposure, Vanguard reported better returns after dropping out of an ESG initiative.

Bloomberg 17 Jan 2023
World

Pain on Wall Street as banking giants plan major staff cuts

Thousands are in line for the chop at Bank of New York Mellon and Goldman Sachs. 

Bloomberg 16 Jan 2023
Bloomberg

Workplace friendships are worth the awkwardness

The camaraderie of colleagues can be a source of joy and make a job worth persevering with.

Bloomberg 15 Jan 2023