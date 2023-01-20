The highs and lows of Jacinda Ardern

Jacinda Ardern sat down with US President Joe Biden. (Image: Getty)

By Ainsley Thomson New Zealand’s prime minister Jacinda Ardern, who resigned yesterday, became the world’s youngest female head of government in October 2017, at age 37.Since then, she became one of the most admired politicians on the planet. But after being lauded for guiding NZ through the covid-19 crisis, support for the Labour party waned and her approval rating slipped. The effort required to win a third term was not something she was prepared to take on. Here are some of Ardern’s biggest achievements and some o...