Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Bloomberg

The managing class has failed frontline workers

The managing class has failed frontline workers
The shrinking of the working-age population in first-world countries means companies will have to work harder to attract prime-age personnel. (Image: Bloomberg)
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Sun, 30 Apr 2023
By Adrian WooldridgeThe management class has done a dismal job of managing frontline personnel. These are the people who make, pack and deliver stuff, deal directly with customers, do the grunt work in hospitals and offices, and are paid a wage rather than a salary: what the Bible calls “hewers of wood and drawers of water".Managers think about companies as hierarchies, with the CEO at the top and the janitor at the bottom.Management theorists agonise about knowledge workers and their fragile egos. A study of how CEOs manage the...
Sunak’s Britain must not go the way of Orban’s Hungary
Bloomberg

Sunak’s Britain must not go the way of Orban’s Hungary

Attacking judges is not the way to run the UK. They are not "enemies of the people".

Bloomberg 5:00am
Finance

Five books on the best approaches to being an investor

What to read to understand how to make your money grow.

The Economist 5:00am
Five books on the best approaches to being an investor
On the Money

On the Money: green-eyed politics, here's to the Harts, Aussie parochialism and more

This week in OTM: realising unrealised is a taxing question, what's eating Jarden, a little self-indulgence and more.  

Paul McBeth 29 Apr 2023
On the Money: green-eyed politics, here's to the Harts, Aussie parochialism and more

More Bloomberg

Sunak’s Britain must not go the way of Orban’s Hungary
Bloomberg

Sunak’s Britain must not go the way of Orban’s Hungary

Attacking judges is not the way to run the UK. They are not "enemies of the people".

Bloomberg 5:00am
Singapore takes aim at rich Chinese with 60% property tax
Bloomberg

Singapore takes aim at rich Chinese with 60% property tax

The new foreigner property tax makes London and New York look cheap.

Bloomberg 29 Apr 2023
Disruption or desperation? Tesla kicks off price war
Bloomberg

Disruption or desperation? Tesla kicks off price war

The man who upended the auto industry is now offering steep discounts.

Bloomberg 27 Apr 2023
What you need to know about the drugs being used for weight loss
Health

What you need to know about the drugs being used for weight loss

Suppliers struggle to meet demand, such is the excitement and hope among the obese. 

Bloomberg 23 Apr 2023