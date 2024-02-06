Menu
The most important election for the planet that doesn’t involve Trump

The flags of the European Union and member countries at the European Parliament's Louise Weiss building in Strasbourg, France. (Image: Bloomberg)
Bloomberg
Tue, 06 Feb 2024
By Victoria Cuming(Bloomberg) At the recent World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, politicians and business leaders shared their views on how success for Donald Trump in the US presidential race this November could affect the global energy transition. Yet a bigger threat to more ambitious, greener policies this year may be the result of votes taking place in 27 nations across Europe.European Parliament elections this June have the potential to cause a disturbance in what has been one of the strongest forces for climate action. Wh...
