Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Bloomberg

There's no way the Republicans would cut Tucker Carlson ties

There's no way the Republicans would cut Tucker Carlson ties
Tucker Carlson was basically controlling the Republican Party, a media analyst has said. (Image: Getty)
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Sun, 14 May 2023
By Tara Setmayer It was the firing heard around the world, literally. Thanks to Rupert Murdoch's global empire, Tucker Carlson's influence and ilk were far-reaching. So was the reaction to his abrupt departure from Fox News just days after the network’s US$787 million (NZ$1.23 billion) defamation settlement with Dominion Voting Systems.Donald Trump expressed shock and called Carlson "terrific". Right-wing extremists on social media were apoplectic over the loss of their loudest voice. Representative Marjorie Taylor...
Falling fertility rates will turn migration debate upside down
Immigration

Falling fertility rates will turn migration debate upside down

Governments will fight to lure migrants in, not keep them out. NZ could be a loser. 

Bloomberg 5:00am
Books

Six books that tell the history of money, going back millennia

What to read to understand the roots of the world's financial system.

The Economist 5:00am
Six books that tell the history of money, going back millennia
Technology

A drone superhighway gets the UK where it needs to go

It could be a Jetsons-esque marvel, turning the UK into a world leader in drone adoption.

Bloomberg 13 May 2023
A drone superhighway gets the UK where it needs to go

More Bloomberg

Falling fertility rates will turn migration debate upside down
Immigration

Falling fertility rates will turn migration debate upside down

Governments will fight to lure migrants in, not keep them out. NZ could be a loser. 

Bloomberg 5:00am
A drone superhighway gets the UK where it needs to go
Technology

A drone superhighway gets the UK where it needs to go

It could be a Jetsons-esque marvel, turning the UK into a world leader in drone adoption.

Bloomberg 13 May 2023
Australia seeks to calm rental crisis with investor tax breaks
Property

Australia seeks to calm rental crisis with investor tax breaks

Budget measures offer incentives to build-to-rent investors as rents surge.

Bloomberg 11 May 2023
PWC Australia CEO steps down amid tax info leak scandal
Bloomberg

PWC Australia CEO steps down amid tax info leak scandal

It was the latest shoe to drop in a crisis that has gripped the firm for months.

Bloomberg 10 May 2023