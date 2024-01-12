Menu
These are the world’s most powerful passports in 2024

Masdar City on the outskirts of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Image: Bloomberg)
Fri, 12 Jan 2024
By Alex Millson(Bloomberg) -- There’s been a shake-up in the passport world.For the past five years, Singapore and Japan have boasted the world’s most powerful travel documents, granting their citizens access to more countries without a prior visa than anyone else. This year, however, things have changed.Four European countries have moved up to share the top spot on the Henley Passport Index 2024 with those Asian nations. Residents of France, Germany, Italy and Spain now have visa-free access to 194 of 227 destinations, three more t...
