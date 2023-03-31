Trump is indicted in New York over Stormy Daniels hush-money payments

(Image: Bloomberg)

By Patricia Hurtado and Greg FarrellDonald Trump was indicted in New York for directing hush-money payments to a porn star during his 2016 campaign, a historic event in American law and politics that is certain to divide an already polarised society and electorate.Trump was indicted on Thursday (US time), according to two people with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be identified because it is private.Trump, the first former US president to be indicted, has been under investigation for his role in concealing the payoff to Stormy Daniel...