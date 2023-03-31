Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Bloomberg

Trump is indicted in New York over Stormy Daniels hush-money payments

Trump is indicted in New York over Stormy Daniels hush-money payments
(Image: Bloomberg)
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Fri, 31 Mar 2023
By Patricia Hurtado and Greg FarrellDonald Trump was indicted in New York for directing hush-money payments to a porn star during his 2016 campaign, a historic event in American law and politics that is certain to divide an already polarised society and electorate.Trump was indicted on Thursday (US time), according to two people with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be identified because it is private.Trump, the first former US president to be indicted, has been under investigation for his role in concealing the payoff to Stormy Daniel...
UK to join the CPTPP, exporters upbeat
Trade

UK to join the CPTPP, exporters upbeat

The UK entry adds to the CPTPP's clout and is a good day for trade liberalisation.

Rebecca Howard 1:00pm
Sport

Business of Sport: Adidas renewal was expected but did NZ Rugby miss a trick?

NZR and Adidas are yet to reveal how long the new contract is for.

Trevor McKewen 1:00pm
Business of Sport: Adidas renewal was expected but did NZ Rugby miss a trick?
Finance

Silver Fern Farms lifts profit by 82%

It posted a net profit of $189.3 million.

Riley Kennedy 11:40am
Silver Fern Farms lifts profit by 82%

More Bloomberg

Alibaba breakup shows tech firms how to unlock value
Technology

Alibaba breakup shows tech firms how to unlock value

The tech giant's move may compel rivals like Tencent to follow a similar path.

Bloomberg 30 Mar 2023
Schwab’s trillion-dollar empire is showing cracks
Finance

Schwab’s trillion-dollar empire is showing cracks

Now that Silicon Valley Bank has a buyer, investor suspicion has turned on Schwab.

Bloomberg 29 Mar 2023
Opinions, even if offensive, should be debated, not censored
The Life

Opinions, even if offensive, should be debated, not censored

As in NZ, the right to present views others object to has been in the news in the US.

Bloomberg 26 Mar 2023
I saw America snatch defeat from victory in Iraq
The Life

I saw America snatch defeat from victory in Iraq

Few of us on the ground had imagined the war could go so well, or the peace so badly.

Bloomberg 26 Mar 2023