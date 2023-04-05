Menu
Trump pleads not guilty in NY case tying hush money to election
Former US President Donald Trump sits with his attorneys inside the courtroom during his arraignment. (Image: Getty)
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Wed, 05 Apr 2023
By Patricia Hurtado, Chris Dolmetsch, Erik Larson and David Voreacos Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felonies in an indictment that alleges he used hush money to bury damaging information about an affair and boost his electoral prospects in 2016.Trump, the first former US President to be indicted, was arraigned on Tuesday (US time) in lower Manhattan, where district attorney Alvin Bragg had charged him in a broad influence scheme, even as he makes a comeback bid for the White House. Bragg claims Trump falsified bu...
Willie Jackson’s phoenix: new media plan imminent
Policy

The broadcasting minister's merger may have been canned, but it seems he has new plans up his sleeve.

Pattrick Smellie 4:15pm
Economy

RBNZ takes a different approach than Canada and Australia

The RBNZ lifted the official cash rate by 50 basis points to 5.25% while Australia and Canada opted to pause.

Rebecca Howard 3:37pm
Economy

Consumer spending reaches new highs but still in line with inflation

Spending had kept just above inflation but there had been a noticeable decline in card spending on 'big ticket' items.

Dileepa Fonseka 3:18pm
More Bloomberg

Opec+ makes shock million-barrel cut in new inflation risk
Energy

Oil price surges after Opec+ makes an unexpected crude production cut.

Bloomberg 03 Apr 2023
How solar roofs are being used to power electric cars
The Life

An EV powered solely by the sun is still a pipe dream, but some already have rooftop panels. 

Bloomberg 02 Apr 2023
Trump is indicted in New York over Stormy Daniels hush-money payments
Bloomberg

Trump has denied wrongdoing and dismissed all three inquiries as partisan vendettas. 

Bloomberg 31 Mar 2023
Alibaba breakup shows tech firms how to unlock value
Technology

The tech giant's move may compel rivals like Tencent to follow a similar path.

Bloomberg 30 Mar 2023