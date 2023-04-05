Trump pleads not guilty in NY case tying hush money to election

Former US President Donald Trump sits with his attorneys inside the courtroom during his arraignment. (Image: Getty)

By Patricia Hurtado, Chris Dolmetsch, Erik Larson and David Voreacos Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felonies in an indictment that alleges he used hush money to bury damaging information about an affair and boost his electoral prospects in 2016.Trump, the first former US President to be indicted, was arraigned on Tuesday (US time) in lower Manhattan, where district attorney Alvin Bragg had charged him in a broad influence scheme, even as he makes a comeback bid for the White House. Bragg claims Trump falsified bu...