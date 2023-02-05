Trump’s wall settles into a strange and costly afterlife

There were 4,101 breaches last financial year – double the number in 2016 before any of the Trump wall was built. (Image: Getty)

By Frank WilkinsonDonald Trump’s signature border wall is morphing in strange and costly ways – even as it seems to play little role in stemming illegal migration.Texas governor Greg Abbott has been busy spending state money – in hundred-million-dollar chunks – to erect his own political statement on the Texas-Mexico border. Abbott’s wall, which the Texas Observer calls a “colossal waste of money”, has generated contracts for Republican Party campaign donors and a talking point for the governor'...