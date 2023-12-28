Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Bloomberg

UK capitalism’s real scandal is what’s tolerated

UK capitalism’s real scandal is what’s tolerated
Lionel Barrymore as Henry Potter in the 1948 Frank Capra classic It's a Wonderful Life. The movie's Pottersville is a fable for what happens when a society forgets the values of community. (Image: Wikipedia)
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Thu, 28 Dec 2023
By Matthew BrookerThe dark chuckles from colleagues should have been a warning. Late last year, I returned to London after three decades in Asia and wrote about how glad I was to be here. It elicited a less-than-laudatory reaction in some quarters. Give it a few months, I was told. The implication was that it was only a matter of time until I sank to the default level of misery of the local populace.I’m still an optimist. It’s refreshing to live in a country that continues to prize the liberal values of freedom of speech and de...
Hospo spend up as retailers suffer weaker Boxing Day
Retail Free

Hospo spend up as retailers suffer weaker Boxing Day

Retailers are feeling the pinch after a dip in activity at the tills this year.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 5:00am
Finance

Best of BusinessDesk: 'Oligarch' spells out sanctions impacts

Best of BusinessDesk features some of the most popular stories from 2023.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Best of BusinessDesk: 'Oligarch' spells out sanctions impacts
Services

Evolution values latest rehab buy at $29.5m

The healthcare Evolution continues. 

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Evolution values latest rehab buy at $29.5m

More Bloomberg

Your next favourite fine-dining eatery may be a lab experiment
Bloomberg Hospitality

Your next favourite fine-dining eatery may be a lab experiment

High-end restaurants should wrap you in luxury. They can also seduce you with science.

Bloomberg 27 Dec 2023
Meet the mayor who's saving lives by making the streets safer
Bloomberg

Meet the mayor who's saving lives by making the streets safer

In his city, there have been no pedestrian deaths in more than six years.

Bloomberg 26 Dec 2023
South Africans are going green to escape incessant power cuts
Energy

South Africans are going green to escape incessant power cuts

With the grid collapsing, banks are helping to finance solar panels and renewables.

Bloomberg 25 Dec 2023
‘Solopreneurs’ find reinvention is a key to career longevity
Bloomberg

‘Solopreneurs’ find reinvention is a key to career longevity

We often get stuck in a mindset that what we trained for, or ended up in, defines us.

Bloomberg 24 Dec 2023