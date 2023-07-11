Menu
UK to join Pacific trade bloc in major post-Brexit pact

Joining the pact: the UK will sign up to the CPTPP in Auckland this weekend, formally becoming the first new member since the framework came into force. (Image: Getty)
Tue, 11 Jul 2023
By Ellen Milligan and Brendan Murray The UK will join an 11-nation Indo-Pacific free-trade bloc, becoming the first new member since its creation, in a bid to strengthen economic ties with new partners following divorce from the European Union. Prime minister Rishi Sunak’s government sees membership of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), which includes New Zealand, Australia, Japan, Canada, Brunei, Chile, Malaysia, Mexico, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam as a boost for economic growth and ge...
'Nothing to see here': RBNZ may pause rate hikes
Economy

The consensus is for the benchmark OCR to stick at 5.5% for months.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Energy

Huntly outage makes tight electricity supply tighter

The power station's gas-fired unit five could be out for the rest of the month.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Economy

EU foreign direct investment into NZ could spike 80% under FTA

The stock of foreign direct investment in NZ from the EU was $15.5 billion in 2021.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Millions of Chinese staying home shackle Southeast Asian growth
Bloomberg

Visitor statistics suggest Southeast Asia’s economic recovery will be muted this year.

Bloomberg 10 Jul 2023
Can a city feed itself?
Bloomberg

Cities are exploring the economic benefits of building-based agriculture.

Bloomberg 10 Jul 2023
Birkenstock owner considers IPO at $9.7 billion-plus value
Bloomberg

The US IPO market is showing signs of emerging from a deep slump

Bloomberg 08 Jul 2023
Instagram unveils Threads app, a threat to Musk’s Twitter
Technology

Threads is also launching without ads – for now.

Bloomberg 07 Jul 2023