US-China rift eases after Blinken trip, but frictions remain

US secretary of state Antony Blinken at a media conference. (Image: Bloomberg)
Tue, 20 Jun 2023
By Iain Marlow The US and China agreed to boost dialog but tensions lingered after secretary of state Antony Blinken became the highest-level American official to visit Beijing in five years, as the world’s largest economies seek to put frayed ties on more stable footing.  “My hope and expectation is we’ll have better communications, better engagement going forward,” Blinken told reporters in Beijing in a press conference that capped two days of meetings in Beijing, including with President Xi Jinping. Still, h...
NZX50 rises as consumer confidence remains poor
Property stocks edged up amongst a flat day.

Ella Somers 6:00pm
Policy

Local government reforms suggested

The review suggests four-year terms, new funding tools and restructuring the sector.

Oliver Lewis 5:05pm
Election 2023: Polls remain deadlocked

The right has a slight lead in our average, but the margins remain very fine.

Andy Fyers 4:46pm
Global rate-hike endgame haunted by recession worries
Central bankers’ zeal on inflation is provoking growth concern.

Bloomberg 19 Jun 2023
Fentanyl and politics a toxic mix for US relations with Mexico
With polls looming, the opioid crisis will disrupt the balance the presidents aim for.

Bloomberg 18 Jun 2023
China to reimburse IVF and reproductive costs
The country faces a demographic crisis that threatens long-term consequences.

Bloomberg 17 Jun 2023
Asia, US stock futures climb after Fed rate pause
The US dollar fell to trade near a one-month low.

Bloomberg 15 Jun 2023