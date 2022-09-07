See full details
US dollar pain spreads beyond emerging economies to developed peers

Wed, 07 Sep 2022

US dollar pain spreads beyond emerging economies to developed peers
(Image: Bloomberg)
Wed, 07 Sep 2022
(Bloomberg) – Developed economies are taking a hit from the US dollar’s appreciation to multi-decade highs in ways that were once more familiar to their emerging market peers.Fueled by the Federal Reserve’s most aggressive tightening cycle in more than a generation, the stronger greenback is pushing rival currencies lower, driving up the cost of imported goods, constricting financial conditions and feeding inflation in other economies. That’s ratcheting up pressure on other central banks to raise interest rates just...

Coronavirus
Covid-19: latest numbers pave way for green light
Andy Fyers | Wed, 07 Sep 2022

Covid-19 cases are down across all age groups. There was a 29% week-on-week decrease in hospitalisations with the biggest declines in the most vulnerable older age groups.

Opinion
Simple mistakes wipe out immigration visas
Michelle Urquhart | Wed, 07 Sep 2022

Frustrated employers are grappling with the steps needed to apply for the new accredited employer work visa.

Sustainable Finance
NZ third in the world for ESG
Greg Hurrell | Wed, 07 Sep 2022

Clean and green: we rank highly for our environmental standards and compliance.

