US sues Google to break up ad unit in heated antitrust fight

(Image: Bloomberg)

By Leah NylenThe US Justice Department and eight states sued Alphabet Inc’s Google, calling for the break-up of the search giant’s ad-technology business over alleged illegal monopolisation of the digital advertising market.“The lawsuit we have filed today seeks to hold Google to account for what we allege are its longstanding monopolies in digital advertising technologies that content creators use to sell ads and advertisers use to buy ads on the open Internet,” said the Justice Department’s (DOJ) antitrust chief,...