Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Bloomberg

US sues Google to break up ad unit in heated antitrust fight

US sues Google to break up ad unit in heated antitrust fight
(Image: Bloomberg)
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Thu, 26 Jan 2023
By Leah NylenThe US Justice Department and eight states sued Alphabet Inc’s Google, calling for the break-up of the search giant’s ad-technology business over alleged illegal monopolisation of the digital advertising market.“The lawsuit we have filed today seeks to hold Google to account for what we allege are its longstanding monopolies in digital advertising technologies that content creators use to sell ads and advertisers use to buy ads on the open Internet,” said the Justice Department’s (DOJ) antitrust chief,...
Media

New investor on the cards for National Business Review

Owner Todd Scott stressed he hasn't sold to the Murdochs.

Staff reporters 11:05am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, Jan 26, 2023

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 10:10am
Public sector

Tax cuts a low priority for Auckland business leaders

Back to basics does not equal tax cuts.

Jem Traylen 5:00am

More Bloomberg

World

NYSE investigates issue that caused wild market open

A mass trading halt hit 40 S&P 500 stocks at the market open.

Bloomberg 25 Jan 2023
World

Europe is bracing for a sharp, abrupt real estate reversal

Borrowers face a crunch as valuations fall and lending tightens. 

Bloomberg 24 Jan 2023
World

Musk oversaw video that exaggerated Tesla’s self-driving capabilities

Investigators are probing whether Tesla made misleading statements about automated driving. 

Bloomberg 23 Jan 2023
Bloomberg

Why fringe figures are holding democracies hostage

In the US, UK and Israel, centre-right parties have fallen under the sway of extremists.

Bloomberg 22 Jan 2023