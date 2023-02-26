Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Bloomberg

US supreme court to review online free-speech protections

US supreme court to review online free-speech protections
One of the claims the court will hear is that YouTube, through its algorithms, violated antiterrorism law by recommending Islamic State videos to others. (Image: Depositphotos)
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Sun, 26 Feb 2023
By Emily Birnbaum and Greg Stohr with assistance from Sarah Frier and Maxwell AdlerWhen the world wide web opened for public use in 1991, its enthusiasts proclaimed a new era of unfiltered free expression. That was before the internet in general, and social media platforms, in particular, proved to be such effective places to spread misinformation about important matters such as covid-19 and vaccines, disinformation (intentional falsehoods) about politics and elections, plus all manner of conspiracy theories and hate speech, including...
Bloomberg

Is plant-based milk good for you? What about for the planet?

Concerns for health and the environment are driving the trend away from cow's milk.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Opinion

Warren Couillault: How long will the Reserve Bank's economic squeeze last?

Are we going to top out at 5.0% or reach the 5.5% that the RBNZ pencilled in for the OCR in the middle of the year?

Warren Couillault 25 Feb 2023
On the Money

On the Money: Bringing the cash, more MediaWorks moves, Back to business and more

Flying money bags, cooling M&A, wily warhorses, square pegs and more.

Paul McBeth 25 Feb 2023

More Bloomberg

Bloomberg

Is plant-based milk good for you? What about for the planet?

Concerns for health and the environment are driving the trend away from cow's milk.

Bloomberg 5:00am
World

Amazon wants employees back three days a week

Returning to the office could help ailing business districts.

Bloomberg 21 Feb 2023
World

Australia seeks pension law to improve retirement savings

Australian treasurer Jim Chalmers is seeking responses to his proposal by the end of March.

Bloomberg 21 Feb 2023
Bloomberg

Toyota’s electric-vehicle plan is a massive reality check

Getting drivers to buy into the tech transition will take a huge shift in the firm's strategies.

Bloomberg 19 Feb 2023