US supreme court to review online free-speech protections

One of the claims the court will hear is that YouTube, through its algorithms, violated antiterrorism law by recommending Islamic State videos to others. (Image: Depositphotos)

By Emily Birnbaum and Greg Stohr with assistance from Sarah Frier and Maxwell AdlerWhen the world wide web opened for public use in 1991, its enthusiasts proclaimed a new era of unfiltered free expression. That was before the internet in general, and social media platforms, in particular, proved to be such effective places to spread misinformation about important matters such as covid-19 and vaccines, disinformation (intentional falsehoods) about politics and elections, plus all manner of conspiracy theories and hate speech, including...