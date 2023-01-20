US Treasury taps retirement funds to avoid breaching US debt limit

US Treasury secretary Janet Yellen urged Congress to act promptly to boost the debt limit. (Image: Bloomberg)

By Christopher AnsteyThe Treasury Department is beginning the use of special measures to avoid a US payments default, after the federal debt limit was reached on Thursday.The department is altering investments in two government-run funds for retirees, in a move that will give the Treasury scope to keep making federal payments while it’s unable to boost the overall level of debt.Treasury secretary Janet Yellen informed congressional leaders of both parties of the step in a letter on Thursday. She had already notified them of the plan last...