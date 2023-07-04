Menu
Wall Street’s ‘crystal ball’ shatters as stocks stage big rally

(Image: Bloomberg)
Bloomberg
Tue, 04 Jul 2023
By Alexandra Semenova (Bloomberg) -- As the trillion-dollar AI rally gathers pace, pity the humans on Wall Street trying to figure out this gravity-defying market.With the S&P 500 Index staging an improbable 16% advance this year, being both bearish and wrong is making life awkward for the people paid to predict where equities will go next. After being blindsided by the resilience of the US economy thus far, humility is the order of the day for the sell-side pros who remain at loggerheads on what’s ahead.Goldman Sachs Group Inc&r...
Mortgage arrears now at highest levels since March 2020
Economy

Mortgage arrears now at highest levels since March 2020

More than 426,000 borrowers aren't keeping up with their payments.

Brent Melville 2:20pm

NZ Health system shake-up will support frontline staff

The health system is changing the way it regulates, trains and recruits new staff.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 12:38pm
Technology

Musk, Zuckerberg lead US$852b surge among world’s wealthiest

Elon Musk was the top gainer, amassing an additional US$96.6 billion.

Bloomberg 12:30pm
Oxford-educated Brexiteers lose again as MeToo claims a scalp
Bloomberg

Crispin Odey's fall is an emblem of a diminished Oxford elite.

Bloomberg 02 Jul 2023
Elite colleges lose diversity ‘shortcut’ after affirmative action ruling
Bloomberg

At historically black colleges, officials are watching for an influx of students.

Bloomberg 01 Jul 2023
Vanishing ice on highest mountains threatens quarter of humanity
Environment

By Sreeja BiswasRapidly melting glaciers in Asia’s Hindu Kush Himalayan region – home to the world’s highest mountains – are threatening the lives and livelihoods of as many as two billion people downstream, according to a new study.The glaciers thawed 65% faster in the 2011 to 2...

Bloomberg 01 Jul 2023
RBNZ: The central bank that owns a recession
Economy

More countries are bound to follow the Reserve Bank of NZ's decisions.

Bloomberg 30 Jun 2023