Bloomberg

What does Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse mean for the financial system?

(Image: Getty)
Mon, 13 Mar 2023
Mon, 13 Mar 2023
Two ways. Gradually, then suddenly. That is how Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), the 16th-largest lender in America, with about US$200 billion (NZ$325.9b) in assets, went bust. Its financial position deteriorated over several years. But just two days elapsed between the San Francisco-based bank’s announcement on March 8 that it was seeking to raise US$2.5b to plug a hole in its balance sheet, and the declaration by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), which regulates American bank deposits, that SVB had failed.SVB’s shar...
Economy

Govt's depreciation plan for advanced manufacturing

NZ manufacturers might benefit from more generous assistance to invest in new equipment, says a new government plan.

Staff reporters 3:25pm
Finance

IkeGPS, Comvita drop on SVB exposure

NZ's stock market reacted after US authorities announced a SVB backstop.

Staff reporters 1:00pm
Finance

NZ depositors have no reason to fear bank losses

Legislation going through parliament will formalise the de-facto insurance the government provides.

Jenny Ruth 12:45pm

Finance

US to protect depositors in wake of SVB collapse

Signature Bank closed by regulators as fallout from SVB implosion spreads.

Bloomberg 12:10pm
Women are going grey. It really is time to get over it

It’s exhausting meeting society’s double standards about how females should look. 

Bloomberg 12 Mar 2023
March rate hike size not yet decided

The Fed chair cites upcoming payroll and inflation reports.

Bloomberg 09 Mar 2023
China markets set for weak showing

A modest growth goal suggests massive stimulus is off the table.

Bloomberg 07 Mar 2023