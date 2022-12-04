Menu
What EVs should be like in 2023, pretty please
EV makers need to improve the charging experience. (Image: Unsplash)
Sun, 04 Dec 2022
By Hannah ElliottThe new Toyota Prius doesn’t cut it. Not by a long shot. The redesigned hybrid that debuted on Nov 16 at the Los Angeles Auto Show won critical applause for its improved body. It looks less like a medical appliance from the 1980s and more like a pretty teardrop.But the econo-appliance routinely owned by the absolute worst drivers (proven time and again by unscientific studies conducted by moi) is not the electric vehicle we deserve. We deserve something that looks so good, we glance back after parking near one....
