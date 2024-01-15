Menu
What’s bad for Harvard is good for America

That’s one way to get into Harvard. (Image: Mel Musto, Bloomberg)
Mon, 15 Jan 2024
By Allison Schrager Regardless of your perspective, Harvard looks bad right now – and that’s good for America.The resignation of Claudine Gay as president has brought the university unwanted attention for lacking both academic standards and moral clarity. She made mistakes. But in many ways, Harvard set her up to fail. Like all of America’s top universities, Harvard has taken on an unhealthy role in the US economy and society.America’s best universities need to return to their original mission: producing a...
Kiwibank cuts mortgage and term deposit rates
Economy

Kiwibank cuts mortgage and term deposit rates

Is it a sign of things to come in 2024?

Riley Kennedy 11:11am
Retail

Shopping warranty service Boxer goes bust owing $36m

The liquidation could be finished up within six months.

Riley Kennedy 9:20am
Shopping warranty service Boxer goes bust owing $36m
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Monday, January 15, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Monday, January 15, 2023

