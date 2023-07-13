Menu
What's behind Nasdaq 100's first-ever ‘special rebalance’?

Thu, 13 Jul 2023
By Lu WangWhatever theories are being proffered as to why index overseers chose to cap the influence of technology megacaps in the Nasdaq 100, the real reason is a simple one. The special rebalance, the first ever of its kind, is intended to prevent fund managers linked or benchmarked to the index from violating a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) diversification rule. Specifically, it’s one that limits the aggregate weight of the largest stock holdings – those with a 5% representation or greater – to 50%, acc...
QuiznessDesk, Thursday, July 13, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, July 13, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Property

Home listings down by a fifth, sales up 14.6%

Real estate market staggers back to life as interest rates hit ceiling.

Brent Melville 9:00am
Technology Free

The Business of Tech: Nigel Latta on the psychology of scammers

"They're just criminals, they're stealing people's stuff."

Peter Griffin and Ben Moore 6:00am
Major US banks face higher capital requirements
Finance

The banks are facing one of the biggest regulatory overhauls since the financial crisis.

Bloomberg 12 Jul 2023
UK to join Pacific trade bloc in major post-Brexit pact
Bloomberg

The Pacific trade pact will be worth 15% of global GDP after the UK signs this week.

Bloomberg 11 Jul 2023
Millions of Chinese staying home shackle Southeast Asian growth
Bloomberg

Visitor statistics suggest Southeast Asia’s economic recovery will be muted this year.

Bloomberg 10 Jul 2023
Can a city feed itself?
Bloomberg

Cities are exploring the economic benefits of building-based agriculture.

Bloomberg 10 Jul 2023