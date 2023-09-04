Menu
Whiff of rebellion in London's air over emissions crackdown

Protesters outside the prime minister's residence in Downing St show their contempt for the expansion of the exclusion zone. (Image: AP)
Mon, 04 Sep 2023
By Matthew Brooker London has started nudging the most polluting vehicles off the entirety of its roading network. They aren’t going quietly.The expansion of the UK capital’s ultra-low-emission zone (ULEZ) to cover the whole of Greater London has sparked an insurgent campaign of civil disobedience, with hundreds of the roadside cameras that are used to identify offending vehicles damaged, stolen or otherwise disabled. One video featured in British media shows a hooded man using a tree lopper – a pair of clippers with...
