Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Bloomberg

Why fringe figures are holding democracies hostage

Why fringe figures are holding democracies hostage
Kevin McCarthy bent a knee to Republican radicals to secure the House Speaker's job. (Image: Getty)
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Sun, 22 Jan 2023
By Ian Buruma Minorities occupy a special place in liberal democracies, their rights safeguarded by institutions from the tyranny of the majority. Several of the world’s leading democracies are now grappling with quite a different phenomenon, however – what might be called a tyranny of the minority.In the United States, not only did an incompetent demagogue become president, he emboldened fringe figures who now control the Republican Party and hold hostage one chamber of Congress. The governing Conservative Party in B...
Policy

Hipkins wants business in the tent

Can the new leadership team revive the government's relationship with business?

Paul McBeth 5:06pm
My Net Worth Free

My Net Worth: Sharnie Warren, CEO of Pulse Energy

Retailer's Pay It Forward scheme relieves energy hardship among hard-up customers. 

Ella Somers 5:00am
The Economist

What to read to understand intelligence and espionage

The Economist's defence editor picks seven good books on spying.

The Economist 5:00am

More Bloomberg

Bloomberg

US Treasury taps retirement funds to avoid breaching US debt limit

The US Treasury is using extraordinary measures to avoid the government running out of cash.

Bloomberg 20 Jan 2023
Bloomberg

The highs and lows of Jacinda Ardern

Some of Ardern’s biggest achievements and some of the low points of her years in office.

Bloomberg 20 Jan 2023
Bloomberg

Scholz sees Germany riding out war in Ukraine without recession

Energy concerns have dominated Scholz’s tenure so far after Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine exposed the vulnerability of German supplies.

Bloomberg 18 Jan 2023
World

Ditching ESG improves Vanguard's returns

Widely used by NZ fund managers for passive global equities exposure, Vanguard reported better returns after dropping out of an ESG initiative.

Bloomberg 17 Jan 2023