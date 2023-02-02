Worst UK strikes for a decade shut schools and stop trains

Near empty platforms at Leeds railway station during strike action by train drivers on Feb 1. (Image: Bloomberg)

By Eamon Akil FarhatSwathes of office staff were forced to work from home Wednesday (UK time) as widespread industrial action closed schools and crippled Britain’s rail network, while hundreds of members of the armed forces were drafted in to cover for strikes at the border.As many as 475,000 union members are on strike, demanding pay rises that do more to combat the cost-of-living crisis. Many were given salary increases of less than 5% last year, even as inflation climbed above 10%.“We want to have further talks with the unions, s...