Xi to discuss China stocks with regulators as rescue bets build

Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Image: Bloomberg)
Thu, 08 Feb 2024
By Bloomberg News(Bloomberg) – Anticipation is mounting for more forceful Chinese government efforts to end the nation’s stock rout, with regulators planning to soon brief President Xi Jinping on the market. Chinese stocks extended their rebound after Bloomberg reported regulators, led by the China Securities Regulatory Commission, plan to update the top leadership on market conditions and the latest policy initiatives, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The CSI 300 benchmark closed 3.5% higher on its best d...
Act and Greens agree Wellington housing report 'absurd'
Infrastructure

Act and Greens agree Wellington housing report 'absurd'

The housing minister, meanwhile, says restrictive zoning rules are a problem.

Dileepa Fonseka and Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Property

Fletcher Building: cracks widen on blowouts, construction downturn

Auckland convention centre saga overruns amount to $420m over the past year.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Primary Sector

Cloudy Bay Clams avoids liquidation

The company remains solvent as it works with Port Marlborough on unpaid debt. 

Victoria Young 5:00am
OpenAI says GPT-4 poses little risk of helping create bioweapons
Technology

OpenAI says GPT-4 poses little risk of helping create bioweapons

Can artificial intelligence make it easier for bad actors to develop biological weapons?

Bloomberg 07 Feb 2024
Bloomberg

The most important election for the planet that doesn’t involve Trump

The European Parliament elections have the potential to disrupt climate action.

Bloomberg 06 Feb 2024
Climate change

The world’s forests are doing so much better than we think

It’s a sign that not every indicator is pointing towards doom.

Bloomberg 04 Feb 2024
Cars

Singapore’s $316,000 Toyotas fuel angst over wealth gap

Car ownership is a status symbol in a city-state where people can’t drive far.

Bloomberg 03 Feb 2024