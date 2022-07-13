See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes
Business Advice
Sponsored by
Canon

Be your best as a sales leader

Alex McNaughten
Wed, 13 Jul 2022

Be your best as a sales leader
Schedule a team meeting each week in your calendar. (Image: Depositphotos)
Alex McNaughten
Wed, 13 Jul 2022
RELATED
One of the biggest problems we have in business-to-business sales in New Zealand is our approach to sales leadership.Typically, we'll simply promote the top salesperson into a leadership position and expect them to know what to do to drive team performance. The reality is that inexperienced sales leaders typically revert back to what made them successful as an individual salesperson and end up acting as a player-coach.They struggle to delegate and end up trying to manage a team while involving themselves too much in their team members&...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Opinion
Swiss poke holes in crypto-diversifier theory
David Chaplin | Wed, 13 Jul 2022

Bitcoin should, in theory, have diversification benefits for share investors, according to a new study by the Swiss Finance Institute.

Charities FREE
Dilworth sex abuse survivors reject school’s payment cap proposal
Murray Jones | Wed, 13 Jul 2022

The school had proposed a $200,000 limit to the amount paid in redress. 

Markets FREE
Spark shares jump after selling 70% of TowerCo for $900m
Ella Somers | Tue, 12 Jul 2022

Spark celebrates a $900 million deal over the 70% sale of TowerCo while NZ’s market holds back in anticipation of the Reserve Bank of NZ’s OCR decision tomorrow.

Sponsored
How can Kiwi small business owners manage rising inflation?

Xero MD Craig Hudson says small businesses have been hit with a triple whammy.

Sponsored
Digital innovation could shape the future of NZ

The digital age allows us to collaborate on some of our greatest scientific and environmental challenges

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.