Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Business Advice

Between a third and half of new CEOs are failing

Between a third and half of new CEOs are failing
The best leaders in transition know to listen and to learn. (Image: Depositphotos)
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Wed, 10 May 2023
Between a third and half of new chief executives are considered to be failing within 18 months of taking the role, according to research by global management consultancy McKinsey.More than 90% of those CEOs confess they wish they had managed their transition differently. Those who got it right recognised that they needed to lead differently than they did on the way to the top.The best new CEOs make their first six to 12 months both a personal transition and a moment of institutional renewal. While each leader acts in ways that are rel...
The Business of Government: Manaaki/Callaghan, public sector pay and more…
Public sector

The Business of Government: Manaaki/Callaghan, public sector pay and more…

Conflict of interest claims, the big melt, document dump of the week and more.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Primary Sector

Act securing Andrew Hoggard an 'absolute coup'

Which party will be in the running for the rural vote?

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Act securing Andrew Hoggard an 'absolute coup'
Primary Sector Profile

Beef + Lamb NZ's new chair has plenty of skin in the game

“I’m very good at throwing everything into what life throws at me," says Kate Acland.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Beef + Lamb NZ's new chair has plenty of skin in the game

More Business Advice

Openness in the workplace can yield valuable ideas for progress
Business Advice Free

Openness in the workplace can yield valuable ideas for progress

Create an environment where your team feels safe to share information – good or bad.

Conrad Heraud 03 May 2023
Restructuring mistakes can be expensive
Law & Regulation

Restructuring mistakes can be expensive

NZ law sets a high bar when it comes to making staff redundant.

Rebecca Rendle 28 Apr 2023
Leading during turbulence when the goalposts keep shifting
Business Advice Free

Leading during turbulence when the goalposts keep shifting

Staff and other stakeholders need to be reassured about strategy, goals and values.

Bindi Norwell 26 Apr 2023
Developing your sales team in a demanding B2B environment
Business Advice

Developing your sales team in a demanding B2B environment

Rapid pace of change and global uncertainties make for a challenging landscape.

Alex McNaughten 19 Apr 2023