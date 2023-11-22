Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Business Advice

Beyond tactics, you need a marketing mindset

Beyond tactics, you need a marketing mindset
Every business has a story, but what sets yours apart? (Image: Unsplash)
Michael Friedberg
Michael Friedberg
Wed, 22 Nov 2023
The mindset of a chief executive is pivotal to business success, but nowhere is this more crucial than in planning and executing marketing activities.  When senior leaders first adopt a marketing mindset with a complete focus on the customer, marketing expertise becomes a business enabler and not just a nice-to-have.  First, you must have a deep understanding of the essence of your business and its distinct value proposition. To grow into a new market, either national or international, you must have a clear vision of the problems...
Business Advice sponsored by
The world’s largest enterprises, service providers, and government organisations choose Fortinet to securely accelerate their digital journey. The Fortinet Security Fabric platform delivers broad, integrated, and automated protections across the entire digital attack surface, securing critical devices, data, applications and connections from the data centre to the cloud to the home office.
Why outcomes are in
Opinion

David Chaplin: Why outcomes are in

The FMA isn’t the only regulator pondering outcomes.

David Chaplin 5:00am
Sustainable Finance

Social impact bonds pay out for investors and young offenders

The incoming government is expected to be far more supportive than Labour was.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Social impact bonds pay out for investors and young offenders
Technology

Easy Crypto launches new NZD-backed stablecoin

Company now also offers a crypto wallet that supports 50 currencies.

Ben Moore 5:00am
Easy Crypto launches new NZD-backed stablecoin

More Business Advice

Are we, like, totally going back to the 80s?
Opinion

Julia Jones: Are we, like, totally going back to the 80s?

We're caught in a slow-moving time warp.

Julia Jones 16 Nov 2023
Misconduct in the workplace and how to manage it
Business Advice

Misconduct in the workplace and how to manage it

Dismissing an employee unfairly can expose your business to a personal grievance claim.

Georgina Toomey 15 Nov 2023
Fail File: Jacqui Bensemann, managing director of Argus Fire Protection
The Life

Fail File: Jacqui Bensemann, managing director of Argus Fire Protection

"I’ve learned the value of a great partner."

Victoria Carter 11 Nov 2023
Whakaari – a common sense approach
Law & Regulation

Bronwyn Heenan: Whakaari – a common sense approach

The latest judgment has wide-reaching implications for landowners.

Bronwyn Heenan 03 Nov 2023