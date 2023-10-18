Menu
Cross-border working: why it's a win-win

What if even some of the people heading overseas had the option to ‘go mobile’ rather than resign? (Image: Unsplash)
Shannon Karaka
Wed, 18 Oct 2023
The hot new trend of “workforce mobility” is enabling organisations of all sizes to expand into new markets, solve workforce shortages and create a strong employee experience.It allows employees to work from around the world, redefining the employee experience by building on the freedom that comes with remote work and taking it global.Since the rise of remote work post-pandemic, the mobile workforce has become a significant part of company culture. More companies are putting in place human resources mobility policies as part of...
