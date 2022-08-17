Over the past two years, and since covid-19 knocked us sideways, there's been a massive shift in the way people work.

Leaders need to be more flexible than ever before and take the time to really listen to their employees.

Given the country is in the grips of the tightest labour market it has ever seen, with no end in sight, it’s now critical that people feel valued and respected at work.

They want flexibility. They want to feel heard. And more and more they want their job to work for them, rather than the other way around.

In today’s climate, it's highly likely those who don’t feel this way will vote with their feet and look for new opportunities, which abound in the war for talent.

Staff who don’t feel valued or respected could be lured away. (Image: Getty)

Now that borders are open and other countries are doing their utmost to lure New Zealand workers offshore, leaders need to figure out ways to retain them.

It's simply not good enough for managers to sit back on their laurels and expect sheer loyalty to do the hard work for them.

So, what can leaders do to make their employees feel that they really matter? It comes down to listening because we’re all stronger when we do that.

Ask!

Ask about the things that matter the most. Most importantly, don’t be afraid of what you might hear.

By delving into team culture, communication and leadership, and exploring key themes like empowerment, psychological safety, emotional intelligence and integrity, you'll quickly get to the heart of what you need to improve.

As a leader, taking the time to glean insights from your team by asking direct reports for honest, anonymised feedback will help pave the way for your leadership success.

Some may consider raw feedback confronting, but it provides the ideal foundation to grow your leadership capability, from those who know your work style best.

Show you're listening

Listening is a critical behaviour, so it's vital to create an atmosphere of psychological safety where people feel free to give honest feedback.

Be open to feedback from your teams and delve deeper if you want to test what it is you think you've heard.

Act on delivering positive change

Now that you’ve had your team’s feedback and listened to what they have to say, you can put plans in place.

Don’t forget to share your plans for improvement. Communication is a fundamental cornerstone to leadership – and organisational – success. It can be a time-saver because people don't need to seek out what they need to know to successfully take on aspects of their roles. Plus, they’ll feel valued when they're well informed and kept within "the fold".

Involve your people in the solutions

We all like to understand a common goal and be involved in how the organisation's going to get there. People want to see alignment between their personal purpose and the purpose of the organisation. It's also important that employees see the "golden thread" between their role and how it will help the organisation achieve its vision.

It's equally important that the vision and strategy are clearly explained so your people have their "why".

Make time

This can be tough in today’s competitive environment. There's always a long list of things to do, but communication should be top of that list.

Making time for them will help your employees to feel valued and respected, and know that their opinions really matter.

Develop yourself

Simply being technically competent is no longer good enough. Leaders have to be emotionally competent, too.

They need to see themselves as their employees do, be more skilled at showing empathy and understand other people’s perspectives.

Good leaders focus equally on business performance and looking after their people, especially if they want to build better levels of trust and better relationships with their employees.

Research also suggests that when we see ourselves clearly, we're more confident and creative. We build stronger relationships and make sounder decisions. That’s why you’re stronger when you listen.

Celebrate success

The importance of this cannot be underestimated. It can be very easy to forget to take the time to reflect on what's been achieved, but it's critical you make sure your employees stay motivated and feel like valued members of the team.

A celebration doesn’t have to be a grand gesture – sometimes a simple thank you is all it takes.