Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Business Advice

Musk criticises working from home as a morally dubious practice

Musk criticises working from home as a morally dubious practice
Elon Musk says firing up the laptop from home lowers productivity. (Image: Getty)
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Thu, 18 May 2023
By Sean O'KaneElon Musk is calling out people who work from home, saying it’s an affront to those who must show up at the workplace.Tesla’s chief executive officer said on Tuesday (US time) that firing up the laptop from home lowers productivity and also sends the wrong signal to factory workers and other employees that don’t have that option.“People building the cars, servicing the cars, building houses, fixing houses, making the food, making all the things that people consume. It’s messed up to assume that, y...
The Business of Tech podcast: Inside 2degrees' satellite deal, with Mark Callander
Technology Free

The Business of Tech podcast: Inside 2degrees' satellite deal, with Mark Callander

2degrees' CEO Mark Callander joins to talk Lynk deal and satellite-to-mobile.

Ben Moore 6:00am
Policy

Auckland Council appoints adviser on airport share sale

After stopping an earlier tender process, the council has brought in an Australian firm.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Auckland Council appoints adviser on airport share sale
Podcasts Free

BusinessDesk Today podcast: Iwi work with Dairy NZ to clean rivers

Today's round-up of the top stories from BusinessDesk newsroom hosted by Ben Moore.

Ben Moore 5:00am
BusinessDesk Today podcast: Iwi work with Dairy NZ to clean rivers

More Business Advice

The right to switch off from work has real benefits
Business Advice Free

The right to switch off from work has real benefits

Reducing intrusion into private time can cut staff stress and boost performance.

David Trollope 17 May 2023
Between a third and half of new CEOs are failing
Business Advice

Between a third and half of new CEOs are failing

But there are four steps that could help new chief executives, says McKinsey.

Gautam Kumra and Carolyn Dewar 10 May 2023
Openness in the workplace can yield valuable ideas for progress
Business Advice Free

Openness in the workplace can yield valuable ideas for progress

Create an environment where your team feels safe to share information – good or bad.

Conrad Heraud 03 May 2023
Restructuring mistakes can be expensive
Law & Regulation

Restructuring mistakes can be expensive

NZ law sets a high bar when it comes to making staff redundant.

Rebecca Rendle 28 Apr 2023