See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes
Business Advice
Sponsored by
Canon

Sprints, scrums and tribes: Spark and the Agile experiment

Tom O'Neil
Wed, 22 Jun 2022

Sprints, scrums and tribes: Spark and the Agile experiment
Spark's Heather Polglase says employees are more engaged and projects are turned around more quickly. (Image: Spark)
Tom O'Neil
Wed, 22 Jun 2022
RELATED
We’ve all read confusing terms in job advertisements, business reports and articles, which seem to be talking in another organisational language.‘Scrums’, ‘sprints’, ‘slack channels’ and ‘waterfalls’ send a shiver down the spines of many traditionally structured workplaces.These terms are the language of ‘Agile’, an innovative way of working adopted by the telco Spark in 2018. But what is Agile, did it work for Spark – and could it work successfully in any business lan...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

The Quiz FREE
QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, June 22, 2022
The Quizmaster | Wed, 22 Jun 2022

It's another short week, so don't forget to give our daily quiz a go. Good luck!

Property
NZ-first rates hike for Christchurch landbankers
Oliver Lewis | Wed, 22 Jun 2022

Owners of unimproved vacant land in central Christchurch will pay four times the standard general rate.

Global Events
Trust in China takes a hit, US more warmly viewed by New Zealanders
Pattrick Smellie | Wed, 22 Jun 2022

Since 2019, New Zealanders' views of China's trustworthiness and responsibility as a global citizen have shown a marked negative shift, according to annual polling for the Asia-NZ Foundation.

Sponsored
High water marks: Watercare raises the tide on sustainability

The No.1 barrier to decarbonisation for NZ organisations is accurate measurement, says Microsoft’s Accelerating the Journey to Net Zero report.

Sponsored
Covid helps a council into the future

Transformative technology saw this council adapt quickly.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.