Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Business Advice

The Fail File: Kiri Barfoot, director of Barfoot & Thompson

The Fail File: Kiri Barfoot, director of Barfoot & Thompson
Kiri Barfoot is seen as a role model for women in real estate. (Image: Barfoot & Thompson)
Victoria Carter
Victoria Carter
Sat, 05 Aug 2023
Kiri Barfoot, director of real-estate company Barfoot & Thompson, is retiring. She talks to Victoria Carter about failure and what she's learned.I was disappointed ... that my marriage didn’t work out – it’s not fun telling people that came to a wedding that it’s over. Being a career woman and a solo mother with two small children was really tough. I didn’t have someone at home preparing meals, doing the washing, picking up and dropping off children, I had to make breakfast, lunch, get my kids to dayca...
Business Advice sponsored by
The world’s largest enterprises, service providers, and government organisations choose Fortinet to securely accelerate their digital journey. The Fortinet Security Fabric platform delivers broad, integrated, and automated protections across the entire digital attack surface, securing critical devices, data, applications and connections from the data centre to the cloud to the home office.
On the Money: living on the Pacific Edge, Tow-Truck Jones, honest Andrew and more
On the Money

On the Money: living on the Pacific Edge, Tow-Truck Jones, honest Andrew and more

Short-selling's no Joker, Wellywood's Big Apple, trust in tax, and more.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Bloomberg

How an ex-Goldman banker fought US sanctions over Russia – and won

 She was “linked” to Bank Otkritie, which the US blacklisted right after the invasion.

Bloomberg 5:00am
How an ex-Goldman banker fought US sanctions over Russia – and won
Opinion

Warren Couillault: The hypocrisy of 'ethical' investing

The impact of investing in certain 'unethical' industries is rather tenuous.

Warren Couillault 5:00am
The hypocrisy of 'ethical' investing

More Business Advice

Time for a holistic approach to building high-performance teams
Business Advice Free

Time for a holistic approach to building high-performance teams

Enduring human relationships are still vital despite huge outlays on tech and AI.

Alex McNaughten 02 Aug 2023
Kiri Allan case raises issue of mental health in the workplace
Law & Regulation

Rebecca Rendle: Kiri Allan case raises issue of mental health in the workplace

All businesses should be ready to manage and support employees’ mental health.

Rebecca Rendle 28 Jul 2023
Tackling burnout by tracking employee wellness data
Business Advice

Tackling burnout by tracking employee wellness data

Transparency might be the best salve to treat work-induced burnout.

Bloomberg 26 Jul 2023
The fail file: Mike Bennetts, ex-CEO of Z Energy
Business Advice Free

The fail file: Mike Bennetts, ex-CEO of Z Energy

Every fortnight, Victoria Carter speaks to a leader about failure and what they learned.

Victoria Carter 22 Jul 2023