Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Business Advice

The Fail File: TV producer John Barnett

The Fail File: TV producer John Barnett
We mollycoddle people today, says John Barnett. (Image: NZME)
Victoria Carter
Victoria Carter
Sat, 28 Oct 2023
Each fortnight, Victoria Carter speaks to a well-known New Zealander about failure, disappointment and what they learned. Today's guest is John Barnett, producer of Whale Rider, Footrot Flats, Sione's Wedding, the Brokenwood Mysteries and many more.I was disappointed when ... Well, I’m always disappointed when I get it wrong. It always seems like a good idea, but when things don’t work out, I'm disappointed if they don’t connect. But if you take the view that it’s part of the journey, the disappointment...
Business Advice sponsored by
The world’s largest enterprises, service providers, and government organisations choose Fortinet to securely accelerate their digital journey. The Fortinet Security Fabric platform delivers broad, integrated, and automated protections across the entire digital attack surface, securing critical devices, data, applications and connections from the data centre to the cloud to the home office.
On the Money: sailing on insolvent dreams, Orion's healthy value, spirited hospo and more
On the Money

On the Money: sailing on insolvent dreams, Orion's healthy value, spirited hospo and more

Ebos loses its royal connection, funeral blues, boosting cash and more.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Environment

Iron billionaires are in a green energy race

Gina Rinehart and Andrew Forrest are duking it out in a mineral-rich corner of Australia.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Iron billionaires are in a green energy race
Books

Bob Odenkirk isn’t letting his past repeat itself

The Better Call Saul star – about to launch a book – reveals a few home truths.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
Bob Odenkirk isn’t letting his past repeat itself

More Business Advice

How to run meetings your team will look forward to
Business Advice

How to run meetings your team will look forward to

The best facilitators don't give all the answers; they ask the right questions.

Victoria Mulligan 25 Oct 2023
Think carefully before sacking someone by Zoom
Opinion

Bronwyn Heenan: Think carefully before sacking someone by Zoom

It would be wise to conduct any disciplinary or termination process in person.

Bronwyn Heenan 20 Oct 2023
Cross-border working: why it's a win-win
Business Advice

Cross-border working: why it's a win-win

Workforce mobility policies keep good workers in your business.

Shannon Karaka 18 Oct 2023
Fail File: Barbara Glaser, former CEO of the Auckland Philharmonia
Business Advice Free

Fail File: Barbara Glaser, former CEO of the Auckland Philharmonia

After 17 years, she has stepped down as chief executive of the APO.

Victoria Carter 14 Oct 2023