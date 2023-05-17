A survey found 82% of professionals had felt pressured to connect to work outside their normal hours. (Image: Depositphotos)

In our 24/7 connected world, it can be difficult for employees to disconnect from work at the end of the day and recharge.

In a recent Hays poll of 25,000 professionals, 46% said they “frequently” feel pressure to connect to work outside their normal working hours and 36% “occasionally” feel pressure to do so.

As the lines between work and personal time blur, there is renewed interest in a "right to disconnect" policy to protect work-life balance.

The right to disconnect refers to the ability of employees to switch off from work-related tasks and devices outside their standard hours, without fear of retaliation or negative consequences.

In New Zealand, the right to disconnect was first introduced by 2degrees.

Why is the right to disconnect important?

There are many benefits of a right to disconnect in today’s hybrid and remote world.

Workplace stress and burnout are becoming increasingly common. The right to disconnect reduces these risks by protecting staff health and wellbeing.

It also has a positive impact on employee productivity. When staff protect time for themselves, they return to work feeling refreshed. This can, in turn, improve performance and innovation.

Why do staff feel pressure to connect outside their normal hours?

In today’s always-on world of work, the pressure to remain connected to work outside our standard hours can come from a variety of sources.

To begin with, in some workplaces there is a culture of presenteeism, where employees feel they must always be present or available.

Management expectations can contribute to this, particularly when leaders regularly send emails outside standard business hours.

In addition, some employees may fear falling behind or worry that they’ll miss out on opportunities if they are not constantly connected to work.

Technology has also made it easier to remain connected to work. While there are many benefits of technology, such as enabling hybrid and remote working, it can make it difficult for staff to switch off at the end of their work day.

How to implement a right to disconnect

Set policies and expectations: Establish clear policies and guidelines around after-hours work, including limiting after-hours emails and phone calls. Clearly communicate when employees are expected to be available and when they are not.

Lead by example: Foster a culture where employees feel comfortable setting boundaries and prioritising personal time. Lead by example and model healthy work boundaries. If leaders are constantly connected to work outside standard business hours, it sends the message that employees should be as well. Set the right tone for the organisation.

Reinforce the message: To strengthen the idea that employees don’t need to respond to emails or phone calls outside their standard business hours, add a message of support to your email signature. For instance, “I have sent this email at a time that is convenient for me, but it’s not my expectation that you read, respond or follow up on this email outside of your normal hours of work.”

Encourage time off: Encourage employees to prioritise their personal time and unplug from work when they are off the clock. This includes taking their full annual leave entitlements and disconnecting from work entirely during vacations and public holidays.

Offer training and resources: If needed, provide training for employees on the importance of work-life balance and how to manage their workload effectively. Also provide access to mental health support and time-management tools.

● Hays conducted the poll on LinkedIn and received 24,759 votes.