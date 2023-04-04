Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Business Advice

The rise of strategic foresight: CEOs go back to the future

The rise of strategic foresight: CEOs go back to the future
Strategic foresight ideally helps enterprises to remain strong no matter what the future throws at them. (Image: Getty)
Victoria Mulligan
Victoria Mulligan
Tue, 04 Apr 2023
It's hard to escape the chatter right now about how our lives and work are being irrevocably transformed. From doomsday predictions to utopian visions, extreme views on the impacts of covid, artificial Intelligence, and economic headwinds are everywhere. This makes it a tricky time for leaders: 40% of global chief executives believe their companies will not be economically viable within a decade if they continue on their current path and fail to transform.But what do you do when you’re unable to draw on experience to address...
Business Advice sponsored by
Looking for business services? Need a business printer? Canon offers hardware, software and tailored document management solutions, for all business sizes.
QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, April 4, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Podcasts Listen now

BusinessDesk Today podcast: Luxon's bright ideas make him more credible and carbon prices continue their slide

Listen to today's round-up of the top stories from the BusinessDesk newsroom hosted by Ella Somers.

Ella Somers 7:26am
BusinessDesk Today podcast: Luxon's bright ideas make him more credible and carbon prices continue their slide
Infrastructure

Infrastructure NZ appoints Nick Leggett as CEO

The membership association has its fifth CEO in as many years. 

Oliver Lewis 6:00am
Infrastructure NZ appoints Nick Leggett as CEO

More Business Advice

Expected recession a chance to position your firm for growth
Business Advice Free

Expected recession a chance to position your firm for growth

How to identify opportunities in a tough operating environment.

Keryn Jarvis 29 Mar 2023
Be on guard – the scamdemic is about to get worse
Business Advice Free

Be on guard – the scamdemic is about to get worse

A global cybersecurity firm is forecasting a jump in ransomware attacks this year.

Michal Salat 22 Mar 2023
Embrace artificial intelligence to turbocharge selling
Business Advice Free

Embrace artificial intelligence to turbocharge selling

Sales reps are anxious about AI, but if they use it well, it can revolutionise selling.

Alex McNaughten 15 Mar 2023
How to close your workplace gender gap
Economy

Kristen Lunman and Natalie Ferguson: How to close your workplace gender gap

Covid-19 widened the equity gap, as women coped with childcare, schooling and a full day of work.

Kristen Lunman and Natalie Ferguson 08 Mar 2023