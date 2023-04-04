The rise of strategic foresight: CEOs go back to the future

Strategic foresight ideally helps enterprises to remain strong no matter what the future throws at them. (Image: Getty)

It's hard to escape the chatter right now about how our lives and work are being irrevocably transformed. From doomsday predictions to utopian visions, extreme views on the impacts of covid, artificial Intelligence, and economic headwinds are everywhere. This makes it a tricky time for leaders: 40% of global chief executives believe their companies will not be economically viable within a decade if they continue on their current path and fail to transform.But what do you do when you’re unable to draw on experience to address...