Business Advice

What you need to know as money market surges in popularity

What you need to know as money market surges in popularity
The funds are currently paying better than high-yield savings accounts. (Image: Depositphotos)
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Wed, 31 May 2023
By Suzanne WoolleyInvestors, shaken by the ongoing turmoil in the banking industry and seeking higher yields, are racing into money market funds. About US$350 billion (NZ$577b) flowed into money funds in the four weeks to April 5, according to the Investment Company Institute. That pushed assets to a record US$5.25 trillion, topping the US$4.8t pandemic peak.There are plenty of reasons to like money market funds right now, but they also come with risks, experts say. Here’s what you should consider when deciding whether to invest in o...
Fert tax: government under pressure to confirm
Primary Sector

The government says decisions are before cabinet.

Riley Kennedy 1:40pm
Technology

Commerce Commission will look at internet connectivity in rural areas

The Commerce Commission thinks rural internet consumers might be getting a raw deal.

Dileepa Fonseka 11:40am
Primary Sector

Synlait cuts milk price forecast

Weakening demand leads to a drop in the forecast base milk price.

Dileepa Fonseka 11:37am
More Business Advice

Excessive sick leave – how much is too much?
Law & Regulation

Always sick? The employee should be told their ongoing employment may be in jeopardy.

Rebecca Rendle 26 May 2023
BNZ Connect: Leverage trends to create business opportunities
Business Advice Free Partner content

BusinessDesk has worked with BNZ on this video series. By being proactive and responsive to trends, business leaders can leverage insights to stay ahead of the competition, anticipate changes in customer behaviour, and adapt business strategies accordingly. In this episode of BNZ...

24 May 2023
Six steps to help 'accidental managers' grow into their role
Business Advice Free

Training and resources key to appointees becoming competent and confident leaders.

Victoria Mulligan 24 May 2023
Musk criticises working from home as a morally dubious practice
Business Advice

The Tesla CEO says it’s an affront to those who don't have the choice.

Bloomberg 18 May 2023