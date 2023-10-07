Menu
Why do employees keep ignoring workplace cybersecurity rules?

Why do employees keep ignoring workplace cybersecurity rules?
Why do people ignore security guidelines, even in the face of stiff penalties? (Image: Depositphotos)
The Wall Street Journal
The Wall Street Journal
Sat, 07 Oct 2023
By Anthony VanceCompanies spend a lot of time making sure employees know the rules regarding cybersecurity. They cajole, they beg, they threaten. They make them take classes, sign forms, and watch videos.And yet, somehow, it does little good.A study by Gartner last year found that 69% of employees had bypassed their organisation's security policies in the past 12 months, and 74% said they would be willing to do so if it helped them or their team accomplish a business objective. All this, even though most of them probably know that human e...
