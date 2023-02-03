ASB giving $2,000 to customers hit by floods

CEO Vittoria Shortt said the bank realised it was an incredibly difficult time for many customers. (Image: ASB)

ASB business and personal customers who have been badly affected in the recent floods are being offered $2,000 payments to help with unforeseen costs.Anyone in the upper North Island, whose home address listed with the bank on Friday, Jan 27, is red or yellow stickered as a result of the Auckland Anniversary weekend flooding, and who had an active banking relationship with ASB on that day, is eligible to receive the paymentPersonal customers do not need to have a home loan with ASB. “We’re here to help all affected customers wh...