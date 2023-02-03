Menu
ASB giving $2,000 to customers hit by floods

CEO Vittoria Shortt said the bank realised it was an incredibly difficult time for many customers. (Image: ASB)
Staff reporters
Fri, 03 Feb 2023
ASB business and personal customers who have been badly affected in the recent floods are being offered $2,000 payments to help with unforeseen costs.Anyone in the upper North Island, whose home address listed with the bank on Friday, Jan 27, is red or yellow stickered as a result of the Auckland Anniversary weekend flooding, and who had an active banking relationship with ASB on that day, is eligible to receive the paymentPersonal customers do not need to have a home loan with ASB. “We’re here to help all affected customers wh...
Business of Sport: women’s sport valuations are on fire but what does it mean for NZ?

There are currently over a billion NZ dollars of investment out of nowhere into women’s football and cricket.  

Trevor McKewen 2:00pm
Consumer confidence brightens a little

A net 40% expect economic conditions to worsen over the next 12 months, compared to 54% in December.

Staff reporters 11:00am
Auckland retailers took a 20% hit on flood day

Friday's flooding hit consumer spending but the whole month was down.

Staff reporters 10:02am

